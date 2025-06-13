Over 1.1M power banks recalled after reports of fires, explosions

Anker Innovations is recalling more than 1.1 million power banks after some users reported fires and explosions.

The company said a problem could potentially make the lithium-ion battery within some of its Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks overheat "leading to melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards."

The recall, announced Thursday, specifically applies to Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks bearing the model number "A1263" and certain serial numbers that were sold in the U.S., according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The model number and serial number can be found on a label affixed to the bottom of the power bank.

Sales of the recalled power banks occurred on Anker’s website, as well as Amazon, Newegg and Ebay, between June 2016 and December 2022.

Anker said on its website that it issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our customers."

There have been 19 instances of fires and explosions related to the battery issue, according to the CPSC recall notice.

Two incidents resulted in "minor burn injuries" that did not need medical attention. Property damage worth more than $60,700 arose out of 11 incidents.

Consumers "should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank," the CPSC notice said. They can register for the recall on a designated page on Anker’s website.

"If your unit is confirmed to be part of the recall, stop using it immediately," Anker said on its website. "Even if it appears to function normally, there may still be a risk of overheating, fire, or other safety issues."

Owners of the recalled power banks will need to provide a photo "showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date of the photograph, and the word ‘recalled’ written on the power bank in permanent marker" to get a replacement, per the notice. They will have to provide proof that they safely disposed of the power banks as well.

Anker said the power banks must be disposed of at a "certified facility that accepts recalled lithium batteries" as they cannot be tossed in the trash or recycled normally.

Customers should check with their municipal household hazardous waste collection center to see if it can dispose of the power banks, the recall notice advised.

The company will give consumers the option to either wait for the replacement or get a $30 gift card "if replacements are on back order," according to Anker’s website.