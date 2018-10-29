Product Recalls

Toyota recalls over 1M vehicles to fix air bag problem
Toyota is recalling just over 1 million vehicles worldwide because the air bags could inflate without a crash or fail to work if there is one.
All the cars were made in 2012 and 2013.
A fuel system problem could cause engines to stall.
