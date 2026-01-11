Recall of cheese products upgraded to highest danger level over Listeria-causing bacteria: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration announced that a recall of cheese products has been upgraded to the most serious risk category after testing positive for a potentially deadly bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes.

The Ambriola Company first issued a voluntary recall in November for certain cheese products produced at the company's facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey, after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, bacteria that can cause severe illness and even death, particularly among pregnant women, the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA said at the time.

Then on Tuesday, the FDA said the recall has been reclassified as Class I, its highest level of concern. A Class I recall means there is a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, [the] product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The recall impacts eight products, with half sold directly to consumers and the remainder sold by the pound for large-scale cooking.

The affected products were distributed to retail stores and distributors nationwide between Nov. 3 and Nov. 20.

The products included in the recall are:

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano, 4-ounce and 8-ounce plastic cups with lids, 12 units per case with lot numbers 1000572472, 1000570734, 1000570735, 1000570736, 1000572482, 1000572483 and 1000572485.

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano, 5- and 10-pound plastic bags with lot numbers 1000570725, 1000572476, 1000570724, 1000572475, 1000570726, 1000570727 and 1000572477.

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano, 10-pound plastic bags with lot number 1000572486 and Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano, 6-ounce plastic cups with lids with lot number 1000572486.

Member’s Mark (Sam’s Club) Pecorino Romano Grated, 1.5-pound plastic bags with lot numbers 1000570107, 1000570766 and 1000572513, Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated, 5-pound plastic bags with lot numbers 1000570093 and 1000570738, Ambriola Piccante Grated Pecorino Romano, 5- and 10-pound plastic bags with lot numbers 1000572981, 1000570737, 1000570092 and 1000572487, as well as Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano, 8-ounce plastic cups with lids with lot numbers 1000570750, 1000572499 and 1000572514.

No other Ambriola, Locatelli, Member’s Mark, Pinna or Boar’s Head products are affected by the recall.

Customers are instructed not to consume the affected products and to either dispose of them or return them for a refund.

Anyone who has symptoms of Listeria infection is urged to contact their healthcare provider.