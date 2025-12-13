Amazon sold baby products now recalled over serious death risk to infants and children

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled several baby and children’s items sold on Amazon because they pose safety hazards, including exposure to toxins and drowning risk.

Here’s a look at the products affected, the hazards they pose, and what consumers should do if they have purchased one of these items.

Infant walkers that trap children

More than 2,600 infant walkers sold on Amazon have been recalled due to a risk of serious injury or death.

The recalled infant walkers fail to stop at the edge of a step, posing a deadly fall hazard. Additionally, the infant walkers contain leg openings through which a child can slip, creating a potential head-entrapment hazard that may result in serious injury or death.

The "Uuoeebb" Chinese-manufactured walkers were sold in gray, black and pink on Amazon. The product retailed between $60 and $90.

The recalled walker will have "production batch: 7654" printed on a label under the seat.

Consumers should stop using the recalled infant walkers immediately and contact BaoD at Uuoeebbrecalls@outlook.com for a full refund.

Baby bath seat that tips over

Nearly 9,000 baby bath seats have been recalled by the CPSC because they have the capability of tipping over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning.

The bath seat was sold on Amazon for $34 and $40 and came in blue, gray, pink and yellow. The recalled product has "Model: YD-1958" printed on the back of the seat.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath seats and email BenTalk at bentalkhere@outlook.com to request a full refund.

Mermaid costume that contains toxins

A children’s Mermaid costume sold on Amazon has been recalled after being found to contain phthalates, a chemical compound banned by the U.S. federal government. Phthalates are toxic if ingested and can cause serious health effects.

The costume has a blue, purple and pink fabric skirt and a purple top and comes with a matching headband.

More than 1,000 of these costumes were sold on Amazon for approximately $30.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled costumes away from children and contact SKCAIHT Direct for a full refund. The CPSC adds that consumers "should cut the dress and submit a photo of the destroyed costume to pafiney@outlook.com."