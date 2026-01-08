Urgent Recall: 13K Chargers Sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls May Explode During Use

More than 13,000 wireless chargers sold in the U.S. at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have been recalled over fears that they could "explode while in use," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Isla Rae-branded magnetic wireless chargers were recalled on Thursday.

"The chargers can explode while in use, posing a fire and burn hazard," the commission said.

They were sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores across the country for $15 between June 2024 and November 2025. The chargers were sold in white, pink and purple.

In addition to the 13,200 chargers sold in the U.S., about 7,000 were sold in Canada.

The items are compatible with magnetic charging systems and attach magnetically to the back of a phone for charging.

The impacted products have a model number of RM5PBM, which can be found on the side of the charger, underneath where it says 5000 mAh 3.7V.

Customers are urged to "immediately" stop using the product and to request a refund.

The chargers should be thrown in the trash, the commission said.

"Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores," the commission said.

"Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal," it added.

No injuries have been reported thus far in connection with the chargers.