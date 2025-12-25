Ford shatters decade-old recall record with 152 safety alerts issued this year alone across multiple models

Ford Motor Company logged far more recalls in 2025 than any other automaker, according to federal safety data, eclipsing a decade-old industry record and underscoring ongoing quality issues affecting millions of vehicles across multiple model lines.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford logged 152 recalls in 2025. The manufacturer with the second-most recalls was Honda, with 53, followed by Forest River with 32, General Motors with 27 and International Motors with 26.

Last week, Ford filed a recall with the NHTSA over a software error that may cause a loss of drive power in certain 2020 Escape Hybrid and 2022 to 2024 Maverick Hybrid vehicles, though only 87 units were potentially affected.

Four other recalls were issued by the automaker the same day, including one involving an instrument panel cover that could detach in an estimated 6,897 2025–26 Maverick pickups. Another recall addressed headlights that may fail in 2025 to 2026 Mustang Mach-E vehicles, affecting more than 45,000 units.

Ford Bronco vehicles manufactured in 2021 and 2022 were also included in a recall issued that day. In those vehicles, the rearview camera may fail to turn off after the vehicle is shifted out of reverse, potentially distracting the driver.

Those recalls were among the most recent issued by the automaker. Throughout the year, Ford has faced ongoing quality issues and has issued numerous other recalls.

In October, Ford recalled more than 1.4 million vehicles after discovering rearview cameras on certain Explorer, Taurus, C-Max, Escape, Flex, Fusion, Fiesta and Mustang vehicles manufactured from 2015 to 2020 could display a distorted, intermittent or blank image when the vehicle is in reverse.

The company previously recalled nearly 1.9 million vehicles over a similar rearview camera issue affecting certain 2015 to 2019 Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Edge, Ranger, Expedition, Econoline, Transit and Transit Connect vehicles.

By October, Ford had issued the most safety recalls among automakers in 2025, with more than 103 alerts, according to a report from Kelley Blue Book.

With roughly a third of the year remaining at the time, Ford had already surpassed the previous annual record of 77 recalls set by General Motors in 2014, the report found.

Under federal law, manufacturers are required to notify consumers when a vehicle fails to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards due to a safety-related defect. Recalls are intended to address safety issues before they result in injuries or fatalities.

Manufacturers typically initiate recalls to mitigate safety risks and avoid potential fines. However, the federal auto safety regulator, the NHTSA, which is part of the Department of Transportation, can also order recalls based on consumer complaints and safety investigations.

FOX Business has reached out to Ford for comment on the number of recalls issued in 2025.

In October, Ford told FOX Business its commitment to vehicle quality and customer safety "is paramount."

The company said, "The number of vehicles recalled reflects our intensive strategy to quickly find and fix hardware and software issues and go the extra mile to help protect customers."

Ford also said it has more than doubled its team of safety and technical experts over the past two years.

