Ground beef recalled in 6 states over possible E. coli contamination

Grass-fed ground beef that was distributed to six states has been recalled over possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall by Mountain West Food Group, LLC, based in Idaho, affects more than 2,800 pounds of raw 90/10 ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O26, the department announced on Saturday.

The "Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef" items packed in 16-ounce packages were produced on Dec. 16 and shipped to distributors in California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania and Washington state for further distribution to retail establishments.

The impacted beef has "Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef" on its label, along with the use-by or freeze-by date of Jan. 13 and "Est 2083" printed on the side.

The issue was discovered during "routine" testing, with the sampling results showing the presence of E. coli O26, according to the FSIS announcement.

People can become ill from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli "28 days (average of 34 days) after exposure to the organism."

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of illness in connection with consumption of the products, but anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, bloody stools or urine, fever and dehydration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some cases can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a serious condition that can result in kidney failure and possibly death.

Some people, including those under five, those over 65 or those with weakened immune systems, are at increased risk of serious complications from E. coli infection.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged not to eat them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.