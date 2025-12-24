Holiday barks sold at Aldi recalled over potential undeclared pecans, wheat: FDA

A recall of 5-ounce holiday bark products sold at Aldi stores across the country has been expanded amid concerns the treats may contain undeclared allergens, including pecans and wheat, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Silvestri Sweets issued a voluntary recall of its Choceur-branded Cookie Butter Holiday Bark over potential undeclared pecans and its Choceur-branded Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark because it may contain undeclared wheat.

The FDA said people with allergies to these items "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

To date, no illnesses have been linked to the recall. Consumers who purchased the recalled treats are urged to discard the product.

The recall was initially issued last month before being expanded this week.

"The expanded recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark had been packaged in Cookie Butter Holiday Bark packages resulting in undeclared pecan," the FDA said.

"Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process."

Recalled Cookie Butter Holiday Bark includes those with lot numbers 29225, 28525 or 29925 with a Best By date of May 2026 and lot number 30625 with a Best By date of June 2026.

Affected Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark include those with lot numbers 29225, 28525 or 29925 with the Best By date in August 2026 and lot number 30625 with the Best By date in September 2026.

Each of the products is sold in 5-ounce stand-up pouch bags.