Product recalls surge in 2025: Here are the top 10 products consumers were warned about

Product recalls surged in 2025, reaching their highest level in at least a decade as regulators warned consumers about defects in everything from water bottles to countertop ovens to sparkling wine.

Here are the top 10 products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this year.

10. Walmart recalls 850K bottles after lid injuries cause vision loss

About 850,000 water bottles were recalled after reports that the lid could violently eject, striking users in the face and, in some cases, causing permanent vision loss.

The CPSC said the lid on Ozark Trail 64-ounce stainless steel insulated water bottles can suddenly force open, posing serious impact and laceration hazards.

The bottles, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walmart for about $15. Consumers should immediately stop using the water bottles and contact Walmart for a full refund.

9. Popular smart home scent diffusers recalled over magnet failure

More than 850,000 Pura scent diffusers have been recalled after reports that magnets inside the device can detach, posing a serious ingestion hazard to children. No injuries have been reported.

The CPSC warned that if high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects inside the body, potentially causing intestinal perforations, blockages, infection, blood poisoning or death.

The recalled diffusers measure about 4 inches by 4 inches and have the serial numbers JX230000001 to JX230801425 and JX240000001 to JX240049959.

The diffusers were sold for about $50 on Pura.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and Scheels.com, as well as at Target, Scheels and other stores nationwide, between August 2023 and May 2025.

8. Nearly 1 million bottles of Costco prosecco recalled for shattering risk

F&F Fine Wines International Inc., a U.S.-based importer and distributor of premium wines, recalled about 941,400 bottles of Kirkland prosecco after Costco warned customers that unopened bottles could spontaneously shatter.

The prosecco was sold at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin between April and August 2025 for about $8 per bottle, according to the recall.

The affected products carry UPC code 196633883742 and Costco item number 1879870, the CPSC said. Customers are advised to discard the recalled bottles and contact Ethica Wines for instructions on obtaining a full refund from Costco.

7. Igloo recalls 1 million coolers over risk of fingertip amputation

Igloo recalled its 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers after the CPSC warned the handles can pinch users’ fingers against the cooler, posing crushing and possible fingertip amputation hazards.

The company said the injuries can occur when the handle is being used or repositioned. At least a dozen fingertip injuries have been reported, including amputations, bone fractures and lacerations, according to the CPSC.

The recall affects coolers produced before January last year and sold in multiple body and lid color combinations. They were sold from January 2019 through last month at retailers including Costco, Target, Academy and Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as online via Amazon and Igloo’s website.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled coolers and register on Igloo’s website to receive a free replacement handle.

6. More than 1 million Anker power banks recalled due to fire and explosion risks

About 1.2 million Anker power banks were recalled after reports of fires and explosions linked to a battery defect, according to the CPSC.

The recall involves model A1257, the Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W). Anker said an internal quality review identified a potential issue with lithium-ion battery cells supplied by a single vendor.

There have been 19 reported incidents, including two minor burn injuries that did not require medical treatment and 11 cases of property damage totaling more than $60,700.

The power banks were sold between June 2016 and December 2022 on Anker’s website and through online retailers including Amazon, Newegg and eBay.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled devices immediately and request a free replacement from Anker. Because the units contain lithium-ion batteries, they should be disposed of only at certified facilities that accept recalled lithium-ion batteries, the company said.

5. More than 1.2 million countertop ovens sold at major retailers recalled for burn hazard

More than 1 million Oster French Door countertop ovens have been recalled after the CPSC warned the appliances pose a burn hazard.

The recall affects seven model numbers of the ovens, which feature two side-by-side doors rather than a single pull-down door, Oster said. The CPSC reported 95 injuries linked to the products, including two cases involving second-degree burns.

The impacted models include TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF, TSSTTVFDDAF, TSSTTVFDDGDS, TSSTTVFDDAF-033 and TSSTTVFDXLPP-033.

The ovens were sold between August 2015 and July 2025 at major retailers including Walmart, Costco and Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as online through Amazon and Overstock. They retailed for about $140 to $250.

4. Millions of air conditioners recalled over mold exposure

A popular air conditioning unit sold at Costco was recalled because pooled water inside the air conditioners may not drain quickly enough, creating conditions that can lead to mold growth.

The 8,000-BTU U-shaped window air conditioner, made by Midea America Corp., with model number DAC080B6IWDB-6 was sold through Costco’s website.

To address the issue, Midea is offering affected consumers either a repair kit or a refund based on purchase information or the unit’s manufacturing date. Costco members may also return the recalled air conditioners to the warehouse retailer for a full refund.

3. Nearly 2 million SharkNinja pressure cookers recalled after dozens suffer injuries

The CPSC recalled SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series multi-function pressure cookers after more than 100 burn injuries were reported.

About 1.85 million units were sold in the United States. The recalled appliances combine pressure-cooking and air-frying functions and have a 6.5-quart capacity, according to the CPSC.

The recall includes model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO. Model numbers are printed on a label on the side of the cooker.

The cookers were manufactured in China and sold for about $200 at major retailers including Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target, as well as online through Amazon, Costco and Sam’s Club.

2. Nearly 3 million electric motors for attic fans recalled over fire hazard concerns

About 2.9 million electric motors used in gable- and roof-mounted attic fans have been recalled after reports of burning or fire , according to a recall notice published by CPSC.

The recalled motors were sold nationwide and online through retailers, including ABC Supply, Lowe’s and Beacon with prices ranging from $74 to $92.

Affected motors carry one of the following model numbers: DOW-136-0-34-XIN, DOW-136-0-26-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN-3/4", or D-RE-PSC-127/20-4P1SP. The CPSC said the motors can also be identified by a distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled motors immediately and contact Air Vent for a refund. Once the model number is confirmed, the company will issue a refund, according to the notice.

1. Nearly 4 million burst-proof water hoses were recalled after bursting

About 3.6 million HydroTech garden hoses were recalled after reports that the hoses can burst, posing an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing.

The CPSC said it received more than 200 reports of hoses bursting, resulting in at least 29 injuries. Reported injuries include bruises, two sprains and five cases of temporary hearing impairment caused by the sound of the hose bursting.

The recall involves HydroTech 5/8-inch expandable burst-proof hoses manufactured on or before Aug. 31, 2024. The hoses were sold in lengths of 25, 50, 60, 75, 100 and 200 feet in various colors.

Date code markings are located on the end of the hose that attaches to the spigot and are visible when the black rubber washer is removed. Hoses with no date marking, or with markings ending in -211, -212, -213, -214, -221, -222, -223, -224, -231, -232, -233, -234, -241, -242 or -243, are included in the recall.

The hoses were sold between January 2021 and April 2025 for $20 to $136 at retailers including Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Target and Walmart, as well as online through Amazon and other sellers nationwide.