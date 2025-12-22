Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls
Published

2,000 pounds of sausages recalled after consumer finds dangerous metal strip over 1-inch long

USDA agency said a 1.25-inch metal strip was found in ready-to-eat product

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Department of Agriculture announced Friday a recall of nearly one ton of holiday kielbasa after a consumer reportedly found metal in the product. 

Approximately 1,930 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage produced by Olympia Provisions may be "contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. 

FSIS told Fox News Digital Monday that the pieces of metal found were roughly 1.25-inch strips.

The issue was identified after the Portland-based company notified FSIS of the consumer complaint. No confirmed injuries related to the recalled products have been reported.

POPULAR SALAD DRESSINGS, SOLD AT COSTCO AND REPORTEDLY PUBLIX, RECALLED OVER ‘FOREIGN OBJECTS’

sausages on grill

A grilled sausage vendor cooking meat at a Christmas market on Dec. 13, 2025. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The product was manufactured on Oct. 14 and shipped to retail locations in California, Oregon and Washington. It was also sold nationwide through the company’s direct-to-consumer online sales.

The recalled item is packaged in 16-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic casings labeled "OLYMPIA PROVISIONS UNCURED HOLIDAY KIELBASA," with a "Best If Used By" date of Feb. 19, 2026. The product subject to recall bears establishment number "EST. 39928" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

OVER 13,000 ABOVE-GROUND POOLS RECALLED OVER DEADLY FLAW THAT KILLED 9 OVER 15 YEARS

kielbasa recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall of Olympia Provisions holiday kielbasa sausages on Dec. 19, 2025. (FSIS / Fox News)

FSIS advised consumers who believe they may have purchased the affected product to check their refrigerators or freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it," the agency said. "The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

christmas dinner spread

Guests fill their plates for their Christmas Day lunch on Dec. 25, 2024. (Richard Baker/In Pictures / Getty Images)

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

Olympia Provisions told FOX Business Monday that the company is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities.