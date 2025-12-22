2,000 pounds of sausages recalled after consumer finds dangerous metal strip over 1-inch long

The Department of Agriculture announced Friday a recall of nearly one ton of holiday kielbasa after a consumer reportedly found metal in the product.

Approximately 1,930 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage produced by Olympia Provisions may be "contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

FSIS told Fox News Digital Monday that the pieces of metal found were roughly 1.25-inch strips.

The issue was identified after the Portland-based company notified FSIS of the consumer complaint. No confirmed injuries related to the recalled products have been reported.

The product was manufactured on Oct. 14 and shipped to retail locations in California, Oregon and Washington. It was also sold nationwide through the company’s direct-to-consumer online sales.

The recalled item is packaged in 16-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic casings labeled "OLYMPIA PROVISIONS UNCURED HOLIDAY KIELBASA," with a "Best If Used By" date of Feb. 19, 2026. The product subject to recall bears establishment number "EST. 39928" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS advised consumers who believe they may have purchased the affected product to check their refrigerators or freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it," the agency said. "The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

Olympia Provisions told FOX Business Monday that the company is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities.