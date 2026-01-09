Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls
Published

Frozen tater tots recalled across 26 states over possible plastic contamination affecting thousands of cases

McCain Foods recalls Ore-Ida and Sysco products distributed from Arkansas to Wisconsin

close
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary discusses the Trump administration’s new dietary guidelines and its push for a healthier America on ‘The Evening Edit.’  video

Old dietary guidelines ‘ushered in a generation of obesity and diabetes’ among American children: FDA commissioner

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary discusses the Trump administration’s new dietary guidelines and its push for a healthier America on ‘The Evening Edit.’ 

More than 38,000 cases of frozen tater tots sold in 26 states are being recalled over concerns they may contain plastic fragments.

McCain Foods USA Inc., based in Idaho, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 38,853 cases of frozen tater tot products, including Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said the recalled products may be contaminated with "clear, hard plastic fragments," posing a potential safety risk to consumers.

URGENT RECALL: 13K CHARGERS SOLD AT TJ MAXX, MARSHALLS MAY EXPLODE DURING USE

Homemade Baked Tater Tots Potatoes with Ketchup

FILE PHOTO: Baked tater tots are pictured here. (iStock / iStock)

The affected items were distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to the FDA.

Roughly 21,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots are included in the recall. Product details are as follows:

  • Item number: OIF00215A
  • Net weight: 30 pounds
  • UPC: 1 00 72714 00215 8
  • Batch codes: 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, 1005481770

GROUND BEEF RECALLED IN 6 STATES OVER POSSIBLE E. COLI CONTAMINATION

Ore-Ida brand Mini Tater Tots

FILE PHOTO: A bag of Ore-Ida brand Mini Tater Tots is pictured on Feb. 20, 2019.  (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

About 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels are also affected. Product details include:

  • Item number: 1000006067
  • Weight: 6/5 pounds
  • UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0
  • Batch codes: 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, 1005485660

The recall comes amid a string of recent food safety alerts issued by the FDA.

HOLIDAY BARKS SOLD AT ALDI RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL UNDECLARED PECANS, WHEAT: FDA

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters

A sign for the FDA is seen outside the headquarters on July 20, 2020, in White Oak, Maryland.  (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Last month, Danone U.S. issued a recall for pints of its So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert that were sold at retail stores across the country.

A recall of 5-ounce holiday bark products sold at Aldi stores across the country was also expanded amid concerns the treats may contain undeclared allergens, including pecans and wheat, according to the FDA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

McCain Foods USA Inc. did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.