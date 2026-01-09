Frozen tater tots recalled across 26 states over possible plastic contamination affecting thousands of cases
McCain Foods recalls Ore-Ida and Sysco products distributed from Arkansas to Wisconsin
More than 38,000 cases of frozen tater tots sold in 26 states are being recalled over concerns they may contain plastic fragments.
McCain Foods USA Inc., based in Idaho, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 38,853 cases of frozen tater tot products, including Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA said the recalled products may be contaminated with "clear, hard plastic fragments," posing a potential safety risk to consumers.
The affected items were distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin, according to the FDA.
Roughly 21,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots are included in the recall. Product details are as follows:
- Item number: OIF00215A
- Net weight: 30 pounds
- UPC: 1 00 72714 00215 8
- Batch codes: 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, 1005481770
About 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels are also affected. Product details include:
- Item number: 1000006067
- Weight: 6/5 pounds
- UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0
- Batch codes: 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, 1005485660
The recall comes amid a string of recent food safety alerts issued by the FDA.
Last month, Danone U.S. issued a recall for pints of its So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert that were sold at retail stores across the country.
A recall of 5-ounce holiday bark products sold at Aldi stores across the country was also expanded amid concerns the treats may contain undeclared allergens, including pecans and wheat, according to the FDA.
McCain Foods USA Inc. did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.