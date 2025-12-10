Eggs recalled over risk of salmonella contamination: report

A California farm is recalling certain lots of its eggs due to possible salmonella contamination.

Vega Farms Inc., based in Dixon, is recalling 12-count cartons and 30-count flats of eggs distributed in the Sacramento and Davis areas, according to a Friday announcement from the California Department of Public Health.

The recalled eggs have sell-by dates of Dec. 22 or earlier, or Julian dates of 328 or earlier, and are marked with handler code 2136.

The products were also supplied to restaurants and farmers markets, the recall noted.

About 1,515 dozen eggs are affected, a spokesperson for the farm told local outlet KCRA 3.

Vega Farms said the contamination originated from its processing equipment and said its flocks were not impacted, KCRA 3 reported.

The family-run farm also noted this is the first time in 40 years a recall like this has happened, the outlet reported.

Consumers who purchased the affected eggs are urged to throw them away or return them.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection usually caused by eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs or egg products, or by drinking unpasteurized milk, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms usually begin eight to 72 hours after exposure and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. In severe cases, the infection can also spread throughout the body and become life-threatening.

The Vega Farms recall comes amid several other salmonella-related egg recalls issued in recent months.

In October, Black Sheep Egg Company recalled several cartons of its free-range large Grade A brown eggs over similar concerns.

In June, nearly 2 million egg cartons were recalled nationwide after being linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened 79 people.

