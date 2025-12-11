Cinnamon powder recalled across 14 states over potential 'elevated levels of lead'

Federal officials announced Tuesday a recall of certain cinnamon powder products due to potential high levels of lead contamination.

The recall affects Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder (40 grams) sold in 14 states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"TBC Distribution Corporate of Brooklyn, NY is recalling Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder 40g, best before date 15.09.2027 because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead," the agency said.

The New York–based distributor reportedly shipped the product across California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas.

Officials added that the product was distributed to retailers, such as grocery stores and restaurants, between April 11, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

According to the FDA, short-term exposure to low levels of lead may not cause obvious symptoms, aside from elevated blood lead levels. However, higher or prolonged exposure can lead to more serious health problems, the FDA warned, adding children can experience extreme risks.

"While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight," the FDA said. "If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects."

The recall came after tests by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets revealed high lead levels in the cinnamon, officials said. The company has since ended its relationship with the supplier linked to the contaminated product, it added.