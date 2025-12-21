Over 13,000 above-ground pools recalled over deadly flaw that killed 9 over 15 years

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled more than 13,000 above-ground pools due to a "drowning hazard."

The Dec. 18 recalls affect roughly 13,400 Blue Wave pools and 80 SerenLife Home brand pools, described to be 48 inches tall or higher.

CPSC said it identified a design flaw in both products. The compression strap that wraps around the exterior of the pools can be used as a foothold, the agency said. This feature allows children to climb into the pool even when a ladder is not present, increasing the risk of unsupervised access to the water.

"The recalled above-ground pools contain a compression strap (also referred to as a reinforcing belt) that wraps around the pool on the outside of the vertical support poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown," the recall said for both products.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled products. However, Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman said that such design flaws in above-ground pools have resulted in "a mounting death toll" over the years.

"Today’s recall of nearly 13,500 additional Chinese-made above-ground pools addresses a dangerous design flaw that has resulted in at least nine deaths over the past 15 years," Feldman said in a statement.

"Previous CPSC leadership refused to take this hazard seriously, despite clear evidence of the dangers associated with these pools and a mounting death toll on their watch. No longer. Under new leadership, CPSC is committed to addressing the number one killer of children: drowning. This action follows a major recall of above-ground pools in July 2025 and the recent publication of a new safety standard for infant neck floats. Protecting children from the most serious product hazards must always be one of CPSC’s top priorities."

He urged families not to wait until swimming season to address the issue, saying, "families should stop using these pools immediately."

The recall affects 15 specific models of Blue Wave pools. The pools were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s Dunham’s Sports and online, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com between January 2021 and July 2025.

Model numbers include NB19790, NB19791, NB19797, NB19798, NB19890, NB19891, NB19900, NB19902, NB19904, NB19905, NB19906, NB19907, NB19908, NB19909 and NB19910.

CPSC said consumers in possession of the affected Blue Wave pools should contact the company for a free repair kit by calling (800) 603-0475 or emailing recall@bluewaveproducts.com.

In the meantime, the agency advised consumers to keep children from accessing the pool unattended or to drain the pool until repairs can be made.

Blue Wave confirmed in a notice that the company is voluntarily recalling the affected products in cooperation with the CPSC.

Two models of SereneLife brand were also recalled: SLPORND15 and SLPORND18.

The pools in question were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Target.com and Serenelifehome.com from December 2021 through May 2025.

CPSC said that consumers of the Serenelife brand models should contact the company for a full refund and "provide photographic evidence of destruction or disposal of the product" to receive it. They can be contacted at 888-619-6770 or recall@serenelifehome.com.

SereneLife Home confirmed in a notice that the company will be recalling the affected items.

"At SereneLife, the safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority," the company said. "We are committed to offering products that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance. If a product sold through SereneLifeHome.com is recalled, we act quickly to stop future sales and provide clear guidance on next steps."