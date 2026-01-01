Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Porsche
Published

Luxury automaker recalls more than 173,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera issue

NHTSA says affected vehicles fail to comply with federal rear visibility standards

close
FOX Business' Max Gorden joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down President Donald Trump’s push for tiny Kei cars to be built in America and whether U.S. drivers are ready to downsize. video

Trump approves tiny Kei cars for US manufacturing but safety rules could halt rollout

FOX Business' Max Gorden joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down President Donald Trump’s push for tiny Kei cars to be built in America and whether U.S. drivers are ready to downsize.

Porsche is recalling 173,538 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect that could cause rearview cameras to go dark while drivers are backing up.

The recall covers select 2019-2025 Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid models, 2020-2025 911 and Taycan vehicles and 2024-2025 Panamera and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"A rearview image that does not display properly reduces the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the agency said.

PRODUCT RECALLS SURGE IN 2025: HERE ARE THE TOP 10 PRODUCTS CONSUMERS WERE WARNED ABOUT

Russia's Biggest Car Dealer Rolf OOO Eyes IPO

A Porsche Cayenne SUV at a Porsche SE luxury automobile dealership.  (Elena Chernyshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The NHTSA said the affected vehicles fail to meet federal safety standards for rear visibility. 

Porsche dealers will address the issue by updating the driver-assistance software at no cost to owners.

Interim warning letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 16, with follow-up notices sent once a final remedy is available, according to NHTSA.

FORD SHATTERS DECADE-OLD RECALL RECORD WITH 152 SAFETY ALERTS ISSUED THIS YEAR ALONE ACROSS MULTIPLE MODELS

Auto Dealerships As Trump's Tariff Tolls Spreads

A Porsche dealership in Los Angeles. Porsche is recalling 173,538 vehicles over rearview cameras. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Affected vehicle identification numbers (VINs) will be searchable on NHTSA’s website beginning Jan. 19.

The recall, which is among Porsche Cars North America’s largest single safety recalls in recent years, comes amid several other recalls of rearview camera systems across the auto industry, according to Reuters.

BMW RECALLS NEARLY 200K VEHICLES DUE TO FIRE RISK, SAYS OWNERS SHOULD PARK OUTSIDE

Auto Dealerships As Trump's Tariff Tolls Spreads

Porsche has issued a recall for certain vehicles in the U.S. over a potential rearview camera problem. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In October, regulators announced a recall of nearly 394,000 Toyota vehicles in the U.S. over similar rearview camera issues.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In September, Ford Motor Company said it was recalling 1.9 million vehicles globally due to cameras that could display inverted, distorted or blank images.

A spokesperson for Porsche did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.