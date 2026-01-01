Luxury automaker recalls more than 173,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera issue

Porsche is recalling 173,538 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect that could cause rearview cameras to go dark while drivers are backing up.

The recall covers select 2019-2025 Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid models, 2020-2025 911 and Taycan vehicles and 2024-2025 Panamera and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"A rearview image that does not display properly reduces the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," the agency said.

The NHTSA said the affected vehicles fail to meet federal safety standards for rear visibility.

Porsche dealers will address the issue by updating the driver-assistance software at no cost to owners.

Interim warning letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 16, with follow-up notices sent once a final remedy is available, according to NHTSA.

Affected vehicle identification numbers (VINs) will be searchable on NHTSA’s website beginning Jan. 19.

The recall, which is among Porsche Cars North America’s largest single safety recalls in recent years, comes amid several other recalls of rearview camera systems across the auto industry, according to Reuters.

In October, regulators announced a recall of nearly 394,000 Toyota vehicles in the U.S. over similar rearview camera issues.

In September, Ford Motor Company said it was recalling 1.9 million vehicles globally due to cameras that could display inverted, distorted or blank images.

A spokesperson for Porsche did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.