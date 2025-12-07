Amazon shoppers warned to stop using these products immediately due to safety risks

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled several items sold on Amazon due to safety hazards ranging from fire risks to injury concerns.

Here’s a look at the products affected, the hazards they pose, and what consumers should do if they own one.

Portable power banks sold on Amazon recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Consumers should "immediately" stop using the INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks sold on Amazon, which have resulted in at least three minor burn injuries.

The INIU power bank model BI-B41 with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 have all been recalled. The battery pack comes in either a black or blue case and has the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light on the front.

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks and visit INIU’s recall page to verify the product serial number and register for a full refund. The item should not be thrown away because it contains a lithium-ion battery, which must be disposed of separately due to its increased fire risk.

So far, INIU has received 15 reports of power banks overheating, including 11 reports of fires and property damage totaling more than $380,000.

About 210,000 units were sold on Amazon.com from August 2021 and April 2022 for about $18.



HydroJug recalls children’s tumblers due to choking hazard

About 17,000 of HydroJug's 14-ounce children's tumblers have been recalled due to a possible choking hazard associated with the handle. The impacted serial number is 235010 and was sold in cowgirl, daisy checkers, pink bows, dinosaur and sport patterns.

The CPSC said "consumers should immediately stop using" the tumbler and contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid.

Consumers can contact HydroJug via email at service@thehydrojug.com or online at https://www.thehydrojug.com/recall and provide photos of the serial number located on the bottom of the tumbler. HydroJug will then confirm eligibility and send a replacement lid.

The impacted items sold for approximately $25 at Academy Sports, Scheels, Combined Sales Company, Gordons Ace Hardware, Bucks Ace, Kents Grocery, Basin Sports and online at Hydrojug.com, Amazon.com, Well.ca and iHerb.com.

Crayola ‘CreateOn’ pip-Cubes recalled over a risk of "serious injury or death"

A popular Crayola-branded magnetic building kit has been recalled nationwide over a risk of "serious injury or death" tied to the possible ingestion of loose magnets.

About 9,400 CreateOn Crayola-branded pip-Cube sets are being removed from store shelves after officials found internal magnets can detach, according to a notice Thursday from the CPSC.

"When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system," CPSC warned. "This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death."

The 24-piece sets were sold at Michael's nationwide and online at Michaels.com for about $20. The 27-piece sets were sold online at Amazon.com for about $35.

A writing tablet toy sold on Amazon recalled due to potential death from battery ingestion

A tablet made by KTEBO and sold online at Amazon has been recalled because the screw used to secure the battery compartment is faulty.

The CPSC warns that the batteries could be ingested and cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns or death.

About 10,380 tablets were sold on Amazon from September 2025 through October 2025 in several color combinations.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled writing tablet toys and contact KTEBO for a free replacement set of tablet toys," the CPSC wrote in a recall announcement.

The battery associated with the tablet should be disposed of in accordance with local hazardous waste procedures.