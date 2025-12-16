FDA announces recall of frozen dessert pints over possible 'small stones'

A voluntary recall has been issued for pints of a non-dairy frozen dessert over the potential presence of small stones and other hard objects, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Danone U.S. issued the recall on Monday for pints of its So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with best-by dates before Aug. 8, 2027, that were sold at retail stores across the country.

The recall only impacts the items before that best-by date that also have a SKU code of 136603 and UPC code of 744473476138.

Other So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints are not included in the recall.

Packages may vary because of a company rebrand earlier this year.

The impacted products, the FDA said, may have "foreign materials, such as small stones and other hard objects, within the cashew inclusions."

The company is "working swiftly" to remove impacted products from store shelves, according to the FDA.

"In the meantime, the company has already identified and corrected this issue and will soon be able to bring back the frozen dessert so many people enjoy," the agency said in its announcement.