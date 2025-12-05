Crayola kits recalled nationwide over risk of 'serious injury or death'

A popular Crayola-branded magnetic building kit has been recalled nationwide over a risk of "serious injury or death" tied to the possible ingestion of loose magnets.

Roughly 9,400 CreateOn Crayola-branded pip-Cube sets are being removed from store shelves after officials found the internal magnets can detach, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system," CPSC warned. "This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death."

The recall affects Bold Colors and Glitter magnetic building cube sets sold in 24-piece and 27-piece packs.

The 24-cube sets were sold at Michael’s stores nationwide and on Michaels.com, while the 27-cube sets were sold on Amazon. All units were available between May and July 2025, the recall noted.

The recalled sets include:

Bold Colors, 24 Cubes: Model 1000199 — UPC 850067300199

Bold Colors, 27 Cubes: Model 1000243 — UPC 850067300205

Glitter Cubes, 24 Cubes: Model 1000205 — UPC 850067300205

Glitter Cubes, 27 Cubes: Model 1000250 — UPC 850067300250

Model and UPC information can be found on the bottom of the packaging, as noted in the recall.

The kits were manufactured in China and imported by CreateOn LLC, which is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic building cubes, take them away from children and contact CreateOn to receive a replacement set of pip-cubes" CPSC stated. "Consumers will receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic cubes in order to receive the replacement."

CreateOn confirmed there have been three incidents linked to the issue but said no injuries have been reported.

"We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and are committed to resolving it quickly and transparently," the company said in a statement on its website.

Crayola and CreateOn did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.