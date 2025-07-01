Grocery chain recalls chocolate treats due to undeclared allergen

An undeclared allergen has prompted a recall of some lots of Wegmans semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils.

The recalled 18.5-ounce tubs of chocolate candy "contain undeclared milk allergen" that did not appear on packaging, according to an allergy alert published Monday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was issued by Mellace Family Brands California, Inc.

The recalled nonpareils went to Wegmans Food Markets locations in eight states — Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia — and in Washington, D.C., the FDA alert said.

TRADER JOE'S PULLS ‘VAMPIRE SLAYER’ CHEESE CURDS FROM SHELVES IN TWO STATES

The tubs of the recalled candy have the lot codes 55021, 55031, 55491, 55501, 56061 and 56071 on the side, with best-by dates that vary by lot code, according to the alert and a recall notice posted on the grocery store chain’s website.

Wegmans said on its website the affected nonpareils "may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund."

The lack of a disclaimer about the "presence of milk" on the tubs of the recalled Wegmans semi-sweet chocolate nonpareils "was caused by a temporary breakdown in the suppliers’ manufacturing process," Mellace Family Brands California said in the FDA allergy alert.

BUYER BEWARE: POPULAR DRIED FRUIT PULLED FROM SHELVES IN 19 STATES

Milk is one of the nine foods the FDA considers "major food allergens." Companies have to label food products that have milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame under the law, according to the FDA.

Eating the recalled Wegmans candy could pose a "risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" for people allergic to milk or sensitive to it, according to the alert.

Nobody has become sick from the Wegmans nonpareils to date.

FOX Business reached out to the grocery store chain for comment on the recall.

Wegmans has over 110 stores on the East Coast in states including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Delaware, as well as the District of Columbia.

POPULAR GROCERY CHAIN CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION AMID CUSTOMER DEMAND

The company will open its first location in Connecticut later in July with a store in Norwalk.