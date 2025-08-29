Nearly 3M electric motors for attic fans recalled over fire hazard concerns

Millions of electric motors used in gable- and roof-mounted attic fans have been recalled after reports of burning or fire, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday.

The CPSC said around 2.9 million electric motors distributed by Air Vent are included in the recall.

The impacted motors were sold online and nationwide at various stores, including ABC Supply, Lowe's and Beacon, from August 2003 through December 2013. The price ranged from $74 to $92.

HAIR DRYERS SOLD ONLINE THROUGH WALMART, TARGET, AMAZON RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL ELECTROCUTION RISK

The motors included in the recall were only sold during the aforementioned time period and will have one of the following model numbers: DOW-136-0-34-XIN, DOW-136-0-26-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN-3/4", and D-RE-PSC-127/20-4P1SP.

The electric motors can also be identified by a distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells, the CPSC notice said.

MORE THAN 30K WIRELESS POWER BANKS RECALLED AFTER REPORTS OF FIRES, EXPLOSIONS

The recall comes amid concerns over the electric motor's safety cutoff, which could "pose a risk of short circuit and fire hazard while in use," the CPSC notice said.

While no injuries have been reported, there have been 159 reports of incidents involving burning or fire.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Impacted consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the motors and to contact Air Vent for a refund. Once it has been confirmed that the consumer has an impacted model number, a refund will be distributed.