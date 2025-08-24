Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls
Published

Ice cream sold at Walmarts across 16 states recalled due to undeclared allergen

Walmart confirms affected half-gallon products sold at select stores, customers can return for full refund

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 22

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Blue Bell Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled some of its half-gallon cartons due to undeclared nuts, as the products impacted have a labeling error. 

The recall of Blue Bell's "limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half gallon packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough carton produced in its Brenham, Texas, plant because of undeclared almond, walnut, and pecan," was announced on Friday.

"The recalled product was mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream cartons with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," a media release said. 

The mix-up was discovered by a Blue Bell employee while they were restocking at a retailer. The recalled products have code 061027524 on the top of the half-gallon lid.

VODKA SELTZER 'LABELING ERROR' TURNS INTO SILVER LINING FOR ENERGY DRINK MAKER

Blue Bell recall August 2025

"The half gallons can be identified as Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough half gallon carton with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid and with the following code located on the top of the half gallon lid: 061027524," Blue B (Blue Bell Creameries / Fox News)

The affected products were distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia. 

COMPANY ISSUES NATIONWIDE FISH RECALL DUE TO BOTULISM POISONING RISK

Blue Bell and Walmart trucks

A Blue Bell Ice Cream truck is seen outside a Wal-Mart store on April 21, 2015 in Overland Park, Kansas.  (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Walmart confirmed the product was sold at select stores in those states. Blue Bell products can also be found at other chains and supermarkets.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 96.84 -1.11 -1.13%
Blue Bell display

A visitor photographs a display in the ice cream parlor at Blue Bell Creameries, 1101 South Blue Bell Rd., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Brenham, Texas. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Customers who purchased the half gallons can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, Blue Bell said, adding that no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. 