Ice cream sold at Walmarts across 16 states recalled due to undeclared allergen

Blue Bell Ice Cream has voluntarily recalled some of its half-gallon cartons due to undeclared nuts, as the products impacted have a labeling error.

The recall of Blue Bell's "limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half gallon packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough carton produced in its Brenham, Texas, plant because of undeclared almond, walnut, and pecan," was announced on Friday.

"The recalled product was mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream cartons with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," a media release said.

The mix-up was discovered by a Blue Bell employee while they were restocking at a retailer. The recalled products have code 061027524 on the top of the half-gallon lid.

The affected products were distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia.

Walmart confirmed the product was sold at select stores in those states. Blue Bell products can also be found at other chains and supermarkets.

Customers who purchased the half gallons can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, Blue Bell said, adding that no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.