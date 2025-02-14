Igloo recalls 1M coolers over risk of fingertip amputation

Igloo is recalling more than 1 million large rolling coolers in the U.S. because of a safety risk they could pose to consumers.

The recalled 90-quart Igloo Flip & Tow rolling coolers carry possible "fingertip amputation and crushing hazards" because their handles "can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler," a recall notice published Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

In the notice, Igloo advised customers against using the affected coolers any further until they can get a new handle from the company.

Image 1 of 3

TUNA CANS SOLD AT TRADER JOE'S, WALMART AND OTHER SUPERMARKETS RECALLED OVER ‘POTENTIALLY FATAL’ FLAW

The recalled Igloo coolers were "sold in multiple body and lid color combinations," according to the CSPC. The company produced all of them before January of last year.

Igloo included all the model numbers and date codes for the affected Flip & Tow Coolers in the CPSC recall notice. Both the manufacturing year and the model number are on the bottom of the coolers, with the former imprinted on the cooler itself and the latter appearing on a label, it said.

Image 1 of 2

To date, there have been a dozen instances of consumers sustaining fingertip injuries from the tow handles. Fingertip amputations, bone fractures and lacerations were among the reported injuries, the notice said.

The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy and Dick’s Sport Goods in the U.S. They were also sold online via Amazon, Igloo’s website and others.

The timeframe during which the recalled Igloo coolers were sold spanned from January 2019 to last month.

LG RECALLS ELECTRIC RANGES AFTER REPORTS OF FIRES, PET DEATHS

Igloo will provide affected customers with a replacement handle at no charge. The company has set up a webpage for registrations to obtain the repair kit.

It also posted about the recall on its social media accounts.

"With consumer safety as our top priority, we have voluntarily issued a recall on the 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler and have provided consumers with a proper course of action that includes a free replacement handle. Through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards," Igloo told FOX Business.

HONDA RECALLS NEARLY 295K HONDA, ACURA VEHICLES FOR RISK OF ENGINE STALL, POWER LOSS

Another 70,000 of the 90-quarter Flip & Tow rolling coolers have been recalled across Canada and Mexico, according to the CSPC notice.