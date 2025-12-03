Popular cheese products recalled at Walmart, Target, other grocery stores over metal fragments

Hundreds of thousands of cases of cheese sold nationwide are being recalled over the possibility that they may be contaminated with metal fragments.

Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. recalled seven cheese products that were shipped to major retailers, including Target, Walmart and Aldi throughout 31 states, because there are possible metal fragments in the product from one of the company's raw material suppliers.

Included in the recall were 235,789 cases of low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese sold under multiple store brands, including Always Save, Borden, Shurfine, Best Choice and Parade. Another 1,900 cases of Italian-style shredded cheese blend sold at Aldi under the Happy Farms brand were also affected.

In addition, about 15,490 cases of Italian-style shredded cheese blends sold under various store brands, including Brookshire’s, Cache Valley Creamery, Coburn Farms and Walmart’s Great Value, were recalled.

The recall also covers 117 cases of Food Club Finely Shredded Four Cheese Pizza Blend in 8-ounce packages, along with several pizza-style shredded cheese blends made with mozzarella and mild cheddar and sold under brands such as Econo, Food Club, Gold Rush Creamery, Great Value, Laura Lynn and Simply Go.

The company also recalled 4,131 cases of mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blends sold under Freedom’s Choice, Target’s Good & Gather, Great Lakes Cheese and Walmart’s Great Value brands, as well as 1,850 cases of Good & Gather mozzarella and Parmesan shredded cheese sold at Target.

The FDA defined the recall as a "class II," which is when the use or exposure of the violative product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." It also includes cases "where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA's classification page.