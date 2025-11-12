Nearly 1M bottles of Costco prosecco recalled for shattering risk

F&F Fine Wines International Inc., a U.S.-based importer and distributor of premium wines, recalled more than 900,000 bottles of Kirkland prosecco after Costco warned customers that unopened bottles could spontaneously shatter.

The recall involves certain glass bottles of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG, which "can break or shatter, posing a laceration hazard," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

F&F Fine Wines, which does business under the name Ethica Wines, issued the recall after receiving 10 reports of the bottles shattering or breaking, resulting in one laceration injury.

The recalled bottles were sold in a green bottle with purple foil on the top and a purple label with the words "Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG." The UPC code is 196633883742 and the Costco Item Number is 1879870, according to the federal regulator.

Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin sold the affected bottles from April 2025 through August 2025 for about $8, according to the recall.

This comes after Costco told consumers in a September warning letter that the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene is being recalled due to the risk of unopened bottles shattering.

That letter was sent to customers who purchased the product between April 25 and Aug. 26 in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota or Wisconsin.



The CPSC said consumers are instructed to "immediately" stop using the recalled bottles and throw them out in their household trash and contact Ethica Wines for instructions on how to obtain a full refund from Costco.

FOX Business reached out to Ethica Wines and Costco for comment.