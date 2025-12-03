Ritz crackers recalled in 8 states over life-threatening peanut allergy risk from mislabeling

Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were recalled in eight U.S. states after a labeling mix-up that could trigger severe allergic reactions in people with peanut allergies.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the 70 affected cases were shipped to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Alabama.

The move follows a similar recall in July, though the FDA said this latest action is not an expansion and is being taken out of an abundance of caution. The new recall applies only to the same single SKU and two code dates identified in the summer.

The affected cartons contain individually wrapped packs that may be labeled as cheese even though they are peanut butter. The FDA warned that anyone with a peanut allergy could face a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the mislabeled product.

Even so, the outer cartons are labeled correctly and note that the product contains peanuts.

The recall covers 27.6-ounce cartons of 20 Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich six-packs. The UPC code is 44000075842, the best-by dates are 8 Jan 26 and 15 Jan 26, and only cartons with the AE plant code on the top of the box are included.

Cartons that only contain Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected.

Ritz parent company Mondelēz Global LLC said it has received no reports of injuries or illnesses and began the recall after learning that the mislabeled cases were mistakenly sent to retailers in the eight states.

The July recall involved multiple pack sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and variety packs after the company found defects in the film used to package individual peanut butter sandwiches.

Mondelēz International Inc. (MDLZ) also owns Oreo, Chips Ahoy and several other snack brands.

