1.2 million countertop ovens sold at major retailers recalled for burn hazard

More than one million kitchen appliances have been recalled due to posing a burn hazard.

Seven different model numbers of Oster French Door Countertop Ovens sold at major retailers in the U.S. and Canada are impacted, according to the recall notice on Oster's website.

"Out of more than 1.2 million units in use, fewer than 100 injury reports have been received, and these injuries involved burns consistent with everyday kitchen use and comparable to what can happen with common cooking appliances," the notice says.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said of the 95 injuries reported, two involved second-degree burns.

The units' manufacturer's suggested retail price range between $140 to $250. The countertop ovens were sold at Walmart, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon and Overstock.

The CPSC said impacted appliances were sold between August 2015 and July 2025.

The issue affects multiple models, including TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF, TSSTTVFDDAF, TSSTTVFDDGDS, TSSTTVFDDAF-033 and TSSTTVFDXLPP-033. They all have two doors that open side-by-side, rather than a single pull-down door, Oster said.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled countertop ovens and contact Sunbeam Products Inc. to receive a free repair kit," the CPSC said. "The repair kit will include a clip-on device that provides additional holding force to help keep the doors in the open position when reaching in the oven, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video."

No tools are required to install the repair kit.