Walmart recalls 850K water bottles after 2 people suffer permanent vision loss from ‘forcefully ejected’ lids

About 850,000 water bottles sold at Walmart are being recalled after customers reported being struck in the face with the lid, causing some to permanently lose their vision.

The lid of the Ozark Trail 64 oz. Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles can forcefully eject, causing "serious impact and laceration hazards," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The regulatory agency said this occurs when people attempt to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages have been stored inside over time.

POPULAR RITZ SNACK PULLED FROM SHELVES NATIONWIDE OVER DANGEROUS PEANUT ALLERGY MISLABELING

Walmart has received three reports from people who were injured when struck in the face by the lid that was "forcefully ejected from these bottles upon opening." Two of them "suffered permanent vision loss" after being struck in the eye, according to the recall notice.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 94.86 -1.95 -2.01%

The bottles are manufactured in China and imported by California-based Olympia Tools International Inc. and Walmart Inc. They are sold exclusively at Walmart.

GROCERY STORE CHAIN RECALLS CHOCOLATE TREATS DUE TO UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

This product can be identified by its model number 83-662, which is located on the product packaging. The stainless-steel bottles are silver and have a black one-piece screwcap lid.

They are about 4.41 x 4.41 x 11.5 inches and there is an Ozark Trail logo embedded on the side of the bottle.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The model number does not appear on the product itself, according to the notice.