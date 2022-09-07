Virginia man wins $1M lottery after thinking he won $600
Jose Flores Velasquez, of Annandale, Virginia, thought he had won just $600, but when he went to redeem his prize, he learned he had won the top, $1 million prize.
Virginia man wins $500K lottery after walking into a store to buy cigars
Sherod Hawkins, of Palmyra, Virginia, won the top prize of $500,000 in a lottery scratch-off game, which he purchased while he was buying cigars. He said he didn’t believe he had won, at first.
$1.34B Mega Millions lottery winner still hasn't come forward
The historic Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Illinois and worth over a billion dollars still has not been claimed, according to lottery officials.
Virginia man wins $1M in Mega Millions lottery after thinking he lost
Malcolm Meredith, of Manassas, Virginia, won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing from May 20. He matched the first five winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball number.
Mega Millions $1.3B winner's identity still a mystery
Mega Millions winners in Illinois are allowed to remain anonymous, and no one has yet come forward to say that they bought the winning ticket.
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois in $1.3B jackpot
One person has won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers on Friday were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67.
Mega Millions jackpot: How much will winner owe in taxes?
A billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket was claimed in Illinois in Friday's drawing. How much will the winner owe in taxes and how much will be taken home?
Here are Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers
The Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers were drawn on Friday, July 29, after no one won Tuesday's draw. The historic jackpot is the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.
Mega Millions $1.02 billion jackpot: Should you take a lump sum or annual payouts?
The jackpot swelled from $20 million to the $1 billion prize after 29 consecutive weeks of no winners for the prize, with the previous draw hitting $830 million.