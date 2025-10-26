Mega Millions jackpot surges to $754M

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $754 million for this Halloween drawing, a record for the spooky holiday.

The Tuesday prize, which had no winners, then boasted an estimated prize of $714 million. The white balls were 2, 19, 33, 53 and 61. The gold Mega Ball was 14.

Though there were no big winners who matched all six numbers, there were 502,089 winning tickets across lower prize tiers. The nationwide winnings netted betters about $10.1 million.

The jackpot has been growing since June 27, when it was last won at $348 million.

The two highest jackpots ever for Mega Millions totaled $1.602 billion and $1.537 billion, which were won in 2023 and 2018, respectively.

The $754 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $352.8 million, according to the lottery.

Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing takes place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 23, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million, according to Mega Millions.

Fox Business’ Matt Kazin contributed to this report which has been updated to reflect the October 31, 2025 drawing.