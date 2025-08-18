Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot soars to highest of 2025

Estimated cash value stands at $255.3M after Saturday's numbers came up empty

The Powerball jackpot surged to its biggest amount of the year, reaching an estimated $605 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.

The pot grew after nobody won all six numbers from Saturday night's drawing.

The white balls were 23, 40, 49, 65 and 69. The red Powerball was 23.

It now has an estimated cash value of $273.4 million, according to the lottery.

A ticket for the Powerball lottery sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in Manhattan, New York.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $605 million ahead of the Aug. 18, 2025, drawing. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

The jackpot was most recently won on May 31, 2025, in California. There have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since then.

2025 Powerball jackpots

  • May 31: $204.5 million in California
  • April 26: $167.3 million in Kentucky
  • March 29: $526.5 million in California
  • Jan. 18: $328.5 million in Oregon

From June 2 to Aug. 13, 37 players matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Nine people matched all five white balls and added the Power Play option – an additional $1 per ticket – and won $2 million. No one won either prize in Saturday's drawing.

Lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot now has an estimated cash value of $255.3 million. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Players who win the jackpot can receive the money in annual installments or a lump sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the player receives an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.