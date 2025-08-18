Powerball jackpot soars to highest of 2025

The Powerball jackpot surged to its biggest amount of the year, reaching an estimated $605 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.

The pot grew after nobody won all six numbers from Saturday night's drawing.

The white balls were 23, 40, 49, 65 and 69. The red Powerball was 23.

It now has an estimated cash value of $273.4 million, according to the lottery.

The jackpot was most recently won on May 31, 2025, in California. There have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since then.

2025 Powerball jackpots

May 31: $204.5 million in California

April 26: $167.3 million in Kentucky

March 29: $526.5 million in California

Jan. 18: $328.5 million in Oregon

From June 2 to Aug. 13, 37 players matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. Nine people matched all five white balls and added the Power Play option – an additional $1 per ticket – and won $2 million. No one won either prize in Saturday's drawing.

Players who win the jackpot can receive the money in annual installments or a lump sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the player receives an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.