Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Lottery
Published

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $680M

Estimated cash value stands at $318.2M after no ticket matched all numbers on Tuesday

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 22

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot surged to an estimated $680 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, making it the ninth-largest prize in the game's history.

The pot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing.

The white balls were 2, 18, 27, 34 and 59. The gold Mega Ball was 18.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT NOW AMONG TOP 10 HIGHEST IN CONTEST HISTORY

NYC man holds Mega Millions tickets

The jackpot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing. (John Smith/VIEWpress)

It now has an estimated cash value of $318.2 million, according to the lottery.

In the Oct. 21 drawing, there were nearly 437,000 tickets across all prize tiers for total winnings of about $12 million.

One ticket, sold in Illinois, matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize, Mega Millions said.

POWERBALL JACKPOT FLASHBACK: THREE RECORD-BREAKING DRAWINGS WORTH REMEMBERING IN 2025

The jackpot was most recently won on June 27, 2025, in Virginia.

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: A clerk prints a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store on December 17, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot is currently the second largest in U.S. history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Mega Millions jackpot surged to an estimated $680 million. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Top Mega Millions jackpots:

  • $1.602 billion 8/8/2023
  • $1.537 billion 10/23/2018
  • $1.348 billion 1/13/2023
  • $1.337 billion 7/29/2022
  • $1.269 billion 12/27/2024
  • $1.128 billion 3/26/2024
  • $1.050 billion 1/22/2021
  • $810 million 9/10/2024
  • $680 million (current prize, estimated jackpot)
  • $656 million 3/30/2012

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT MAKES SHOW HISTORY WITH RECORD-BREAKING MILLION-DOLLAR WIN

Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing takes place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

A pencil and Mega Millions lottery tickets

The current jackpot is the ninth-largest prize in the game's history. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 23, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million, according to Mega Millions.