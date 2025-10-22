Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $680M

The Mega Millions jackpot surged to an estimated $680 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, making it the ninth-largest prize in the game's history.

The pot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers from Tuesday night's drawing.

The white balls were 2, 18, 27, 34 and 59. The gold Mega Ball was 18.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT NOW AMONG TOP 10 HIGHEST IN CONTEST HISTORY

It now has an estimated cash value of $318.2 million, according to the lottery.

In the Oct. 21 drawing, there were nearly 437,000 tickets across all prize tiers for total winnings of about $12 million.

One ticket, sold in Illinois, matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize, Mega Millions said.

POWERBALL JACKPOT FLASHBACK: THREE RECORD-BREAKING DRAWINGS WORTH REMEMBERING IN 2025

The jackpot was most recently won on June 27, 2025, in Virginia.

Top Mega Millions jackpots:

$1.602 billion 8/8/2023

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018

$1.348 billion 1/13/2023

$1.337 billion 7/29/2022

$1.269 billion 12/27/2024

$1.128 billion 3/26/2024

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021

$810 million 9/10/2024

$680 million (current prize, estimated jackpot)

$656 million 3/30/2012

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT MAKES SHOW HISTORY WITH RECORD-BREAKING MILLION-DOLLAR WIN

Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing takes place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 23, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million, according to Mega Millions.