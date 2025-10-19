Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot now among top 10 highest in contest history

No ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing as prize continues three-month run

Well over half a billion dollars is up for grabs this Tuesday, as the Mega Millions jackpot continues to accumulate over three and a half months.

The $650 million is the tenth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, since the game began in 2002. The cash payout for the winner would be $304.1 million.

Tuesday's drawing marks the 33rd for the jackpot run that began following "the last big win in Virginia on June 27," according to a Mega Millions press release. 

"It continues growing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 9, 21, 27, 48 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 10," the press release said.

Mega Millions line in California

People wait in line to purchase their Mega Millions lottery ticket from a liquor store where winning tickets have been sold on December 27, 2024 in Hawthorne, California.  (Frederic J. Brown/AFP / Getty Images)

The last time a top-10 jackpot was seen was December, when the prize reached $1.269 billion. 

Mega Millions also says a "game change last April has led to hundreds of millions of dollars more paid in non-jackpot prizes compared to the old prize structure." 

NYC man holds Mega Millions tickets

A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets on July 29, 2022, in New York City.  (John Smith/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

During the last drawing on Friday, 416,751 winning tickets for non-jackpot prizes totaled more than $8.5 million. 

Prior to June's jackpot winner, other major payouts were in Ohio in April, Illinois in March and Arizona in January. 

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 17: A clerk prints a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store on December 17, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot is currently the second largest in U.S. history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A clerk prints a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store on December 17, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Tickets are $5 each. They are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Most purchase cutoffs are one to two hours prior to drawings, which take place at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia. 

"The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336," according to Mega Millions. 