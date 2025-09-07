Powerball tickets sold in Missouri and Texas win $1.79B jackpot

Two tickets in Texas and Missouri matched the winning numbers drawn Saturday night for the Powerball's $1.79 billion jackpot.

The grand prize, which is the third-largest in game history, has an estimated cash value of $820.6 million, according to the lottery.

The white balls drawn on Saturday were 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62. The red Powerball was 17.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million for its next drawing on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.