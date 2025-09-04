Powerball jackpot increases to $1.7B, third-largest prize in game's history

The Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $1.7 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing, making it the third-largest prize in the game's history.

The pot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers from Wednesday night's drawing. It now has an estimated cash value of $770.3 million, according to the lottery.

The white balls drawn on Wednesday were 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69. The red Powerball was 22.

Eleven winners nationwide scored a $1-million prize after matching all five white balls. Those tickets were sold in California (two), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (two), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Four players in Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Wyoming increased their winnings to $2 million by selecting the Power Play option for $1 more.

When a lucky player does win the jackpot, they can receive the money in annual installments or a lump sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the player receives an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

The winner will walk away with much less after a 37% federal tax rate, based on IRS estimates.

Some winners will also face a state tax ranging from 3% to 11%, though California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming don't tax lottery winnings.

The jackpot was most recently won on May 31, 2025, in California. There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since then.

2025 Powerball jackpots

May 31: $204.5 million in California

April 26: $167.3 million in Kentucky

March 29: $526.5 million in California

Jan. 18: $328.5 million in Oregon

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET.