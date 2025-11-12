Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1B

Cash option worth $445.3M as jackpot becomes 8th largest in game history

The Mega Millions jackpot soared to nearly $1 billion after Tuesday night’s drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The jackpot grew to an estimated $965 million ahead of Friday's drawing, marking the eighth-largest jackpot since the game began in 2002. The estimated cash value is $445.3 million.

The last time someone took home such a lofty prize was in December 2024, when a California player nabbed a $1.269 billion prize. 

Friday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing in this run, which is a game record.

In the Nov. 11 drawing, the white balls were 10, 13, 40, 42 and 46. The gold was Mega Ball 1. There were 809,030 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of more than $27.9 million. 

Closeup of Mega Millions tickets and cash

The jackpot grew to an estimated $965 million ahead of Friday's drawing. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. A ticket sold in Arizona had the 5X multiplier for a $5 million prize. The two others had the 3X multiplier for a $3 million prize and were sold in Iowa and New York, according to the lottery.

Mega Millions ticket scanner

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million. (Fred Greaves/Reuters)

South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. 

The record is still the Florida prize in August 2023, at $1.602 billion.

NYC man holds Mega Millions tickets

A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets on July 29, 2022, in New York City. (John Smith/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing takes place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 23, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million, according to Mega Millions.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

  • $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – Florida
  • $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – South Carolina
  • $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – Maine
  • $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – Illinois
  • $1.269 billion – Dec. 27, 2024 – California
  • $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024 – New Jersey
  • $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – Michigan
  • $965 million (estimated) – Nov. 14, 2025 – TBD
  • $810 million – Sept. 10, 2024 – Texas
  • $656 million – March 30, 2012 – Illinois, Kansas, Maryland