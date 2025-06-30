Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Lottery
Published

Lottery company sent inaccurate notifications of massive winnings to 'thousands'

The error multiplied prize amounts by 100 instead of dividing while converting the currency

close
Nissan seeks to delay supplier payments to free up cash; Fed: banks well-positioned to withstand economic downturn; Cruise passengers will be charged $5 fee at Mexican ports; Analysts at Jeffries are more optimistic about Disney. video

Fox Business Briefs 6/30

Nissan seeks to delay supplier payments to free up cash; Fed: banks well-positioned to withstand economic downturn; Cruise passengers will be charged $5 fee at Mexican ports; Analysts at Jeffries are more optimistic about Disney.

An error at Norway’s state-owned Norsk Tipping caused some people in the Scandinavian country to believe they had scored bigger lottery prizes. 

However, the information was wrong. 

Norsk Tipping put out push notifications with inaccurate prize figures for Friday’s drawing of the Eurojackpot after a "calculation error when converting from euro cents to Norwegian kroner," according to a translated version of a Monday press release from the company. 

The prize amounts should have been divided by 100 in the currency conversion, but a "manual" error caused them to be multiplied by that figure, the company said. 

22 April 2024, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Lottery tickets for the Eurojackpot lie on a table. The numbers will be drawn on Tuesday, 23.04. 2024. If a winner comes from Germany, the German winning record would be set. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa (Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Lottery tickets for the Eurojackpot lie on a table. ( Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Because of the error, "thousands" of Eurojackpot lottery players in Norway were inaccurately informed of "excessively high prizes" via the push alerts, according to a translated version of an earlier release from Norsk Tipping.  

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company said it took the erroneous figures for prizes off its platforms on Friday evening after the issue was discovered, replacing them with accurate ones the following night, the press release indicated.

The error left many players disappointed. Still, Norsk Tipping said it did not lead to any individuals receiving incorrect windfalls from the Eurojackpot drawing.

Friday’s drawing for Eurojackpot, a lottery game available in a slew of European countries, did not yield a winner for its top prize. However, many players across Europe landed smaller payouts ranging from €10.70 to over €616,700, according to its website.  

"We are terribly sorry that we have disappointed so many people, and completely understand that people are angry with us," Norsk Tipping said in a statement to FOX Business. "We have received many messages from people who had already made plans for vacations, buying apartments, or renovations before they realized the amount was incorrect. To them, we can only repeat our strongest apologies – although we understand that it does not offer much consolation." 

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 7 : The Flag of Norway and the EU are seen in front of the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters on April 7, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre is in Brussels, the EU Capital to find solutions after the latest developments in the USA trade tariff policies. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

The flags of Norway and the EU are seen in front of Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters, on April 7, 2025 in Brussels. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS $1.2B MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WINNER

The company, which saw CEO Tonje Sagstuen step down and Vegar Strand appointed on Monday, also said it was "taking every measure possible" to keep something like this from occurring again in the future.

Friday’s error was the "latest in a series of technical issues" that Norsk Tipping has contended within the past year, the company said in a press release. It had been working to improve service to its customers with Sagstuen at the helm. 

Sagstuen said in a statement she was "confident that the improvement processes we have started are in capable hands with the current team." 

Eurojackpot is one of the many games that Norsk Tipping facilitates for Norwegian residents. 

22 April 2024, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Tickets for the Eurojackpot lie on a table. The numbers will be drawn on Tuesday, 23.04. 2024. If a winner comes from Germany, the German winning record would be set. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa (Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Blank tickets for the Eurojackpot. (Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The state-owned company distributed over 5 million Eurojackpot prize payments last year, with 124 people in Norway becoming millionaires because of them, according to the company. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS