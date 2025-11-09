Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $900 million

The Mega Millions jackpot continues setting records, now offering the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

"The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, November 11, is a whopping $900 million ($415.3 million cash)," Mega Millions said in a media release on Saturday.

As it marches towards the $1 billion mark, it is "only the third time the jackpot has reached this level since the current game record of $1.602 billion was won in Florida on August 8, 2023."

During the last drawing on Friday, 688,058 winning tickets for non-jackpot prizes totaled more than $13.8 million.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT JUMPS ABOVE $800 MILLION

The last big win for the game, where tickets cost $5 each to play, was June 27 in Virginia.

Prior to June's jackpot winner, other major payouts were in Ohio in April, Illinois in March and Arizona in January.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT NOW AMONG TOP 10 HIGHEST IN CONTEST HISTORY

The top Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.692 billion, was paid out in August 2023 to one winning ticket purchased in Florida.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Most purchase cutoffs are one to two hours prior to drawings, which take place at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS