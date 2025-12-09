Powerball jackpot surges to $1B

The Powerball jackpot surged to an estimated $1 billion after Wednesday night’s drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The new jackpot now has an estimated cash value of $461.3 million, according to the lottery.

The white balls on Wednesday night's drawing were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69. The Powerball was 2. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

While no one nabbed the jackpot on Wednesday evening, three tickets sold in Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey matched all five white balls, winning them $1 million prizes each.

Saturday will mark the 42nd drawing in the current jackpot run, which is the most consecutive drawings in a single jackpot cycle. The last time a player won the Powerball jackpot was on Sept. 6. Two tickets in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize during that drawing.

POWERBALL JACKPOT CLIMBS TO $740M AFTER NO WEEKEND GRAND PRIZE WINNER

Powerball drawings occur three nights a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Winners will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $461.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, according to Powerball.

POWERBALL TICKETS SOLD IN MISSOURI AND TEXAS WIN $1.79B JACKPOT

There have already been 53 Match 5 winners in this run so far, each of whom won $1 million. There were also eight Match 5 + Power Play winners, who took home $2 million. Last Saturday’s drawing alone generated four prizes of at least $1 million, including $1 million-winning tickets sold in Florida, Georgia and Texas, as well as a $2 million-winning ticket sold in New Jersey, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning any Powerball prize are still extraordinarily high. According to the lottery, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

TOP TIPS TO HELP LOTTERY WINNERS PROTECT THEIR FINANCES

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The biggest Powerball jackpots: