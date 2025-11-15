Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Lottery
Published

Single ticket sold in Georgia captures $980M Mega Millions jackpot

Prize won in Georgia is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A single ticket sold in Georgia won the estimated $980 million Mega Millions jackpot, which is the eighth largest in its history, the lottery announced Saturday. 

The last time someone took home such a lofty prize was in December 2024, when a California player nabbed a $1.269 billion prize. 

"After growing since the end of June, the Mega Millions jackpot was won for just the fifth time this year on Friday night. A single ticket sold in Georgia matched all six numbers in the November 14 drawing – the white balls 1, 8, 11, 12 and 57, plus the gold Mega Ball 7 – to win the estimated $980 million prize ($452.2 million cash)," the lottery said. 

"It’s by far the largest prize ever won in the month of November, and the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game," the lottery added, noting that, "in the 40 drawings since the jackpot was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27 — the most drawings in a single jackpot run in the game’s history — there were almost 14.3 million winning tickets at all prize levels." 

TOP TIPS TO HELP LOTTERY WINNERS PROTECT THEIR FINANCES 

Mega Millions lottery ticket filled out

Numbers on tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are selected by a purchaser in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 4, 2023. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"With the new greatly-enhanced prize values, total non-jackpot prizes won were nearly $343.4 million," it also said. "These include 21 second-tier prizes of $2 million or more (won in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia)." 

Mega Millions changed its format in April, raising ticket prices from $2 to $5 per play. 

MEGA MILLIONS CHANGES WILL LEAD TO ‘MORE BILLIONAIRE JACKPOTS,’ EXPERT SAYS 

Closeup of Mega Millions tickets and cash

Lottery tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are purchased from a liquor store where winning tickets have been sold on Dec. 27, 2024, in Hawthorne, Calif.  (Frederic J. Brown/AFP / Getty Images)

The change in price will accelerate jackpots much faster and allow the lottery to raise the starting jackpot from $20 million to $50 million. 

The record is still the Florida prize in August 2023, at $1.602 billion. 

NYC man holds Mega Millions tickets

A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets on July 29, 2022, in New York City.  (John Smith/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS        

"$980 million is the largest jackpot that’s been won since the Mega Millions game changed back in April," Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. 

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report. 