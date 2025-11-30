Powerball jackpot climbs to $740M after no weekend grand prize winner

The Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $740 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing — setting up one of the game's biggest prizes of the year.

The pot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers from Saturday night’s drawing. The white balls were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53. The red Powerball was 5.

One ticketholder in Florida matched all five white balls, winning a $1 million prize.

The grand prize now has an estimated cash value of $346.1 million, according to the lottery.

The jackpot was most recently won on Sept. 6 in Texas and Missouri. The two winning-ticket holders split the second-largest grand prize in game history, $1.79 billion.

Players who win the jackpot can receive the money in annual installments or a lump sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the player receives an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 38.32, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

