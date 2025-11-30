Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot climbs to $740M after no weekend grand prize winner

No ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing as Florida player wins $1M prize

The Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $740 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing — setting up one of the game's biggest prizes of the year.

The pot grew after no ticket matched all six numbers from Saturday night’s drawing. The white balls were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53. The red Powerball was 5.

One ticketholder in Florida matched all five white balls, winning a $1 million prize.

The grand prize now has an estimated cash value of $346.1 million, according to the lottery.

A ticket for the Powerball lottery sits on a counter in a store

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $740 million ahead of the Dec. 1, 2025, drawing. (Andrew Kelly, File / Reuters)

The jackpot was most recently won on Sept. 6 in Texas and Missouri. The two winning-ticket holders split the second-largest grand prize in game history, $1.79 billion.

Powerball tickets

The last Powerball jackpot was won in September. Two winners split the $1.79 billion, the second-largest pot in game history. (Jay L. Clendenin/File/Los Angeles Times via / Getty Images)

Players who win the jackpot can receive the money in annual installments or a lump sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the player receives an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% every year.

Powerball tickets

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery. (Tasos Katopodis/File / Getty Images)

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 38.32, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The next drawing is on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Fox Business’ Matt Kazin contributed to this report.