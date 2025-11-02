Mega Millions jackpot reaches $800 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $800 million, potentially making someone a lot richer ahead of Thanksgiving.

Since no one matched all six numbers drawn on Halloween, a payout – with a cash value of $371.7 million – is up for grabs on Tuesday.

"It has been a while since the Mega Millions jackpot was won during November; the last time was in 2016," Mega Millions said in a media release. "Since the game began in 2002, though, there have been 16 jackpots won during the month; the largest to date was a $326 million prize won in New York on November 4, 2014."

"The big prize has been growing since it was last won in Virginia on June 27," the multi-state lottery game said.

During the last drawing on Friday, 557,912 winning tickets for non-jackpot prizes totaled $10.9 million.

Should someone match all six numbers on Tuesday, they would win the ninth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Prior to June's jackpot winner, other major payouts were in Ohio in April, Illinois in March and Arizona in January.

Tickets are $5 each. They are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Most purchase cutoffs are one to two hours prior to drawings, which take place at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

