Massachusetts man scores 2 wins from one Powerball lottery drawing, landing him $2M windfall

A man in Massachusetts was doubly lucky during a Powerball drawing earlier this month.

Fitchburg resident Paul Corcoran landed a $2 million pre-tax windfall from a pair of lottery tickets that won him prizes during the drawing that Powerball held on July 9, the lottery said Tuesday.

Corcoran’s windfall came after he "initially bought a ticket for seven Powerball drawings and mistakenly thought the final drawing on that ticket had already occurred, leading him to purchase another multi-draw ticket that also included the July 9 drawing," Powerball said, citing the Massachusetts Lottery.

Each of the tickets brought him $1 million in prize money before taxes thanks to them matching Powerball’s five white balls for that drawing.

He reportedly said he hasn’t yet figured out what he will do with the prize money he claimed just a couple days after the drawing.

Including Corcoran’s two tickets, there were a total of eight $1 million "Match 5" winning tickets from the July 9 drawing, with the others in California, Florida, Illinois and Nebraska, per Powerball. Another $2 million prize went to a ticket that used the Power Play option in Texas.

Nobody landed the jackpot in that drawing – and it has continued to grow in the handful that have taken place since then, according to the lottery.

The jackpot for Powerball, which is next slated to draw on Saturday evening, currently stands at an annuitized $288 million. Its cash value is $130.6 million, the lottery’s website showed.

The last time someone landed the Powerball grand prize was at the end of May, when someone in California scored $204.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions lottery’s jackpot was estimated Thursday to be $100 million ahead of its Friday evening drawing.