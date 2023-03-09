STOCK MARKET NEWS: Biden’s budget, Silvergate hits Bitcoin, Norfolk Southern CEO in hot seat

JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault.

The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

JPMorgan said Staley should cover some or all damages if it were found liable, and pay punitive damages for his "intentional and outrageous conduct" in concealing information about Epstein and putting his own and Epstein's interests above the bank's.

The Wall Street bank also wants Staley to repay all compensation from 2006 to 2013. Based on industry standards, that amount could total tens of millions of dollars.

Staley is not a defendant in the Doe or U.S. Virgin Islands lawsuits.

A lawyer for Staley did not immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours. Other media said a lawyer for Staley declined to comment.