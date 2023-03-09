STOCK MARKET NEWS: Biden’s budget, Silvergate hits Bitcoin, Norfolk Southern CEO in hot seat
Investors eye President Biden’s budget plan which is expected to include a suite of tax hikes, Bitcoin slides after Silvergate Bank shuts down, Norfolk Southern CEO on Capitol Hill and weekly jobless claims jump. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|JPM
|$136.95
|-0.85
|-0.62
JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault.
The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.
JPMorgan said Staley should cover some or all damages if it were found liable, and pay punitive damages for his "intentional and outrageous conduct" in concealing information about Epstein and putting his own and Epstein's interests above the bank's.
The Wall Street bank also wants Staley to repay all compensation from 2006 to 2013. Based on industry standards, that amount could total tens of millions of dollars.
Staley is not a defendant in the Doe or U.S. Virgin Islands lawsuits.
A lawyer for Staley did not immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours. Other media said a lawyer for Staley declined to comment.
The rising cost of living and long-term price increases of residential properties in U.S. coastal markets is pushing out-of-state real estate investors into America’s southern and Rust Belt cities.
Metropolitan areas including San Antonio, Tampa, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Charlotte, North Carolina, are emerging as target destinations for long-distance investors.
Data compiled by Lima One Capital shows real estate investors are benefiting from above-average occupancy and rental rates under current market conditions, which play a key part in supercharging cash flow for portfolios.
The data also showed higher interest rates are pricing out would-be homebuyers, pushing them toward single-family rental homes.
According to the Lima One data, the top five U.S. states for institutional investment are Arizona (14.3%), Georgia (12.7%), Tennessee (10.7%), Nevada (10.6%) and North Carolina (10.2%).
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SI
|$2.95
|-1.96
|-39.92
|SBNY
|$96.73
|-6.62
|-6.40
|COIN
|$63.39
|0.38
|0.60
|RIOT
|$6.23
|-0.07
|-1.07
|MARA
|$6.13
|-0.05
|-0.79
Shares of crypto-focused companies fell on Thursday after Silvergate Capital Corp disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate, as the aftermath of FTX's implosion last year reverberates through the industry.
Analysts said a complete closure of the crypto lender could take one or two years depending on how quickly outstanding loans are repaid and assets are disposed of.
Silvergate's latest move adds to a list of high-profile collapses among crypto market players since last year.
The company's shares plunged 37% to $3.11, a day after hitting a record low and have lost 64% since March 1 when the company flagged a going concern risk.
Shares of peer Signature Bank, which has been pivoting away from crypto since late last year, fell 8%.In its second mid-quarter update this month, Signature said digital assets accounted for just 18.5% of its total deposit balance.
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global, which cut ties with Silvergate last week, dipped nearly 1%. Miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital slid 2.3% each.
Bitcoin steadied at $21,711, near its lowest level since mid-February, with analysts and investors saying the market impact of the news was limited as it was widely expected.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GE
|$86.98
|0.59
|0.68
General Electric Co forecast revenue at its cash-cow aviation business to grow by at least low-double digit through 2025 on strong demand for jet engines and aftermarket services, sending its shares up 5.5% in early trading on Thursday.
Through this period, it also expects profit margins at GE Aerospace to be about 20%, the company said as its executives began addressing investors at a conference in Ohio.
A jump in air travel demand has driven up sales at its aerospace division, which makes and services engines for Boeing Co and Airbus SE jets.
GE stuck to its profit expectations for 2023 despite the dim economic outlook and persistent supply shortages. It expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 to $2.00, with revenue growth percentage in high single digits.
"We're well positioned to have a strong year," Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|CS
|$2.90
|0.01
|0.35
Credit Suisse has postponed publication of its annual report after a last-minute call from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which raised questions about its earlier financial statements.
The unusual intervention by the U.S regulator is the latest blow for Credit Suisse as the lender reels from a series of scandals and setbacks that have sent its share price plunging and led clients to withdraw billions.
The bank said the SEC had called it late on Wednesday regarding "certain open SEC comments about the technical assessment of previously disclosed revisions to the consolidated cash flow statements in the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, as well as related controls."
The bank had revised how it booked a series of cash flows, including share-based compensation and foreign exchange hedges. Credit Suisse said that following the call it decided to postpone publication of the annual report.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a call and an email request for comment made by Reuters outside of business hours.
Other regulatory authorities besides the SEC were not involved, a person familiar with the matter said.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SIVB
|$267.83
|0.44
|0.16
SVB Financial Group said on Wednesday it intends to offer $1.25 billion of its common stock and $500 million of depositary shares in separate offerings.
The California-based financial company also said it sold about $21 billion of securities, which will result in an after-tax loss of $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023.
SVB said it had entered into an additional agreement with private equity company General Atlantic, which will purchase $500 million of common stock at the public offering price in a separate private transaction.
Up to Wednesday's close of $267.83, the company had a market value of $15.86 billion, according to Refinitiv.
SVB said Goldman Sachs and SVB Securities will act as book-running managers for each offering.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|GMVHY
|$16.48
|-0.04
|-0.21
|MGM
|$45.18
|0.36
|0.80
British gambling group Entain warned of lower core profit margins in 2023 as it exits unregulated markets and faces regulatory headwinds and higher costs for wages and energy in the United Kingdom.
"BetMGM, the joint venture in the US, continues to shine bright – giving Entain some healthy exposure to the US market," said Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "Recent performance has been impressive and cash profits should start to flow in the second half of the year. There had previously been speculation that MGM would look to take full control, but MGM’s CEO has recently quashed those rumours. For now, it will remain a joint venture, but we wouldn’t rule out a takeover bid in years to come.”
The owner of Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin forecast core profit margins of about 26% for 2023, down from 2022, although still ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
Entain reported underlying core earnings of 993 million pounds ($1.18 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 881.7 million pounds in the year-ago period.
Analysts on average had forecast an underlying core profit of 975 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|LDI
|$1.89
|0.00
|0.00
LoanDepot Inc. on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $77.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations . The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.
The lender posted revenue of $169.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.2 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $273 million, or $1.75 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is expected to face a grilling following the rail derailment on February 3 in Ohio that dumped toxic chemicals into the region impacting thousands of residents with the cleanup ongoing. Lawmakers want answers on what happened and what the rail operator will do to take care of residents.
President Biden is expected to lay out a broad budget plan that is expected to impact the U.S. economy and may include tax hikes and an aggressive stance on corporate buybacks.
