Kroger managing inflation with select price increases
The select price hikes come as Kroger beat Wall Street estimates for the third quarter, reporting total sales of $31.9 billion in the third quarter, compared to $29.7 billion for the same period last year.
Kudlow: Save America, kill the bill, save Joe Manchin, and stop Putin
Manchin sounds alarm on inflation as clock ticks for Democrats on huge spending bill
Sen. Joe Manchin raised concerns on Tuesday about inflation and refused to commit to supporting his party's massive social spending and climate plan, though Democrats hope to pass it by Christmas.
Nearly half say Biden's actions negatively impacting Americans' top concerns: poll
A new national poll indicates that paying everyday household bills, and inflation specifically, now top the list of concerns American families say they currently face.
US workers poised to get biggest raise in a decade as inflation soars
American workers are in line to receive one of the biggest pay raises in more than a decade, reflecting an incredibly tight labor market and the highest inflation in 30 years.
Investment expert on omicron’s effect on the market
Adviser Investments CIO Jim Lowell discusses the impact the omicron variant has on the stock market and how inflation and the supply chain crisis is affecting the economy.
Pet owners feeling pain of supply chain price increases
Will new Fed rate hikes help inflation?
Former Council of Economic Advisers acting chairman Tyler Goodspeed discusses latest inflation fears on 'Mornings with Maria'
Is reckless spending putting value of the dollar at risk?
Biden administration's policy continuing to weigh against economy: Former OMB director
Former OMB director Russell Vought discusses inflation under Biden's leadership, the president's economic plans, the November jobs report and inflation.
Investors questioning if Fed Chair Powell is serious about raising rates: Market expert
Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Alternative Investments discusses the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates in 2022, the bitcoin selloff and Disney stock.
Getting buzzed could get more expensive
Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist
Former White House economist Tyler Goodspeed argued inflation could continue into 2022 even if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.
Economists dial up inflation targets amid rising wages, strong consumer demand: NABE
Economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) are predicting that annual inflation will remain above 2% over the next three years as a result of rising wages and strong demand for goods and services.
Barron's top three: Fed chair spooks markets with hawkish turn
Market volatility isn't always a bad thing: Glazer
Michelle Girard of NatWest Markets and Mayflower Advisors managing partner Larry Glazer react to the November jobs report on 'Making Money.'
GOP lawmaker expects Congress to work on Build Back Better through December
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said chances are 'close to none' that Biden's spending plan will go into effect within two weeks.
Kudlow: America would have been better off if Biden would have done nothing
'Kudlow' host criticized Joe Biden for policies that led to supply chain backlogs and record inflation.