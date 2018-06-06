Trump is playing Kim Jong Un like a fiddle: Sen. Inhofe
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) discusses why he believes that the North Korean summit will be a success.
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) discusses why he believes that the North Korean summit will be a success.
Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) outlines what may come out of the North Korea summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
The lawmaker shared his perspective of the historic summit between the U.S. and North Korea.
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter on why amnesty won’t help America’s immigration system.
California gubernatorial candidate John Cox discusses the problems with Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom’s policies.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses how special counsel Robert Mueller filed new witness tampering criminal charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith and Stock Swoosh Owner Melissa Armo discuss Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) comments against the U.S. economy.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) on how former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer James Wolfe was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI.
David O’ Sullivan, European Union ambassador to the U.S., on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comment that EU countries have agreed not to allow Russia to return to the G-7 meeting and why he disagrees with President Trump’s recently imposed tariffs.
FBN’s Trish Regan discusses how Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) downplayed the strength of the U.S. economy.
Rep. Michael McCaul, (R-Texas), and cancer survivor Sadie Keller on how the STAR Act will help boost research in the fight against childhood cancer.
A Senate subcommittee report alleges that the Obama administration secretly sought to give Iran access to U.S. financial systems.
The Federalist reporter Bre Payton, Campus Reform editor-in-chief Lawrence Jones and Reason Magazine editor at large Matt Welch on Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senator Cory Gardner’s (D-Colo.) new bill that would allow states to regulate marijuana without federal interference.
Center for Immigration Studies Director Jessica Vaughan on how GOP leaders are considering to support a DACA amnesty bill.
National Review contributing editor Andy McCarthy discusses how the DOJ invited top lawmakers to review documents related to the FBI informant and why former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shouldn’t be given immunity.
Although Social Security is expected to dip into its reserves this year, one lawmaker says the program is not broke and can sustain benefit payments over the next ten years.
The former congressman is on the cusp of returning to the private financial sector.
Attorney Harmeet Dhillon discusses the DOJ watchdog report about former FBI Director James Comey.
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on how the Department of Justice invited top lawmakers to review documents related to the FBI informant.
Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) on the report that Social Security is in danger of running out of money.