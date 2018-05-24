IRS may squash SALT workarounds in high-tax states
Taxpayers are ultimately beholden to federal law when it comes to the characterization of their tax payments, according to the IRS and Treasury Department
On one of the busiest tax days of the year, IRS software failures highlight a desperate need for the agency to modernize its systems.
Center for Freedom and Prosperity Chairman Dan Mitchell on the IRS and the growing risks from states' mounting unfunded pension liabilities.
April 18 is the new deadline for filing.
Here’s a look at your chances of being audited.
Experts urge individuals to check their withholding amounts under the new code.
Tax regulation should be overseen by the OMB and Treasury.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued a warning to taxpayers this week to beware of “erroneous refunds.”
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on employers pushing back against IRS over the ObamaCare employer mandate.
FBN's Cheryl Casone on the IRS's warning about a rapidly growing refund scam.
The move follows a pair of executive orders issued by the president last year. Some of the regulations have been outdated for decades.
President Donald Trump will nominate Charles Rettig, a California tax attorney, to lead the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as it implements the Republican tax cuts.
Republicans are currently weighing the best ways to devote more resources to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after years of budget cuts at the agency, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the number of audits are set to increase, experts say.
Beginning in February, Americans can expect to see tax reform changes reflected in their paychecks, however, the new system could leave more room for miscalculation where withholding amounts are concerned.
The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury Department released new withholding guidance on Thursday, indicating that employees should see the tax reform changes reflected in their paychecks by next month.
The Internal Revenue Service told Congress this week that it needs extra cash to not only carry out its basic administrative duties, but also to implement the GOP’s sweeping tax reform package, opening a door for the agency to potentially start anew with Republicans in the wake of the infamous targeting scandal.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tells FOX Business’ Blake Burman the IRS is working on a new user-friendly form that fits the new tax system.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the new withholding guidance that will implement the GOP Tax Cuts and Jobs Act beginning in February.
When new tax laws are passed, the agency needs to update forms, create new definitions, write regulations and field questions from taxpayers.