BetMGM brings first-ever brick-and-mortar sportsbook to an MLB stadium

BetMGM soft-launched the first-ever sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium at Washington Nationals Park.

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, told "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday the "exclusive relationship" with the Washington Nationals allows them to offer a retail environment for sports betting.

"[Venue-based betting] accessed a different audience. There is a special vibe in a physical environment," Greenblatt said. "Through the investment we’ve made in the physical property, the TVs, the score boards, the ever-updating prices — it really creates an energy for the fans that’s so close to the stadium that supplements one’s game-day experience."

The sportsbook is open year-round, providing betters with different opportunities to wager within the stadium, or from the 2021 BetMGM app, allowing users to place mobile wagers within a two-block radius of Nationals Park. The location is street-facing for fans to participate in the "energy and the vibe" of the game day experience without needing a ticket.

"It allows our players to bet with alternative payment methods. So you’re able to bet with cash in that physical environment, which is obviously different from any digital offering," he told co-host Liz Claman.

The location will feature 40 TVs, cashier-operated betting windows, user-friendly betting kiosks, and full-service beverage and dining options.

"We’re really looking forward to the return of the baseball season because of what we’ve created. We’ve really created an environment which is fresh and unique in that local area around Nationals Stadium."

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Greenblatt predicted leaders in the sportsbook space will emerge, consolidating the group, by the end of 2022.