Cloud Innovations

IBM bets big on ‘industry game changer’

IBM, which has long been criticized for its tepid entrance into the cloud business, is expanding its partnership with Red Hat, a multinational software company, in hopes of better combining containers and hybrid cloud platforms.

IBM leads on patents for 25th straight year

The global tech firm’s 9,043 patents included more than 1,900 related to advances in cloud computing, more than 1,400 related to artificial intelligence and 1,200 for cybersecurity, including a AI-enabled system designed to thwart phishing hacks.

Cloud Technology Helps Drive UPS

Petabytes, mainframes, tier-four data, the cloud; it’s not just technological mumbo-jumbo but the science behind getting your packages delivered on time.