Cloud Innovations

Cisco weighs cybersecurity, cloud technology deals
Networking hardware company looks for complementary M&A, according to CEO Chuck Robbins.
Keda Che described his product as a more secure and easier-to-use version of the Apple iCloud.
The venture capitalist says bitcoin is the most secure currency right now and advises every day people to invest a little into the movement before it's too late.
Tim Draper thinks large countries will become less relevant and geographic borders will start to fall because of blockchain.
IBM, which has long been criticized for its tepid entrance into the cloud business, is expanding its partnership with Red Hat, a multinational software company, in hopes of better combining containers and hybrid cloud platforms.
IBM Research Senior Vice President Arvind Krishna on the expansion of the tech company's cloud business.
From educating yourself to cleaning up your digital footprint, here are three easy tips to protect your private digital data.
The company recently said it would work with Microsoft, the latest company to seek protection for its products after a string of data breaches.
President Donald Trump frequently calls out China for unfair trade practices. Dean Garfield, Information Technology Industry Council’s CEO, explains why tariffs may not work.
Defense One technology editor Patrick Tucker says the Pentagon’s move to transfer classified data to the cloud is a reason why Amazon is considering the Washington, D.C. area for its second headquarters.
Oracle CEO Mark Hurd and Caesars Entertainment CEO Mark Frissora on the markets, economy and the growth of cloud computing.
Fox News contributor Adam Lashinsky and Belpointe Asset Management chief strategist David Nelson react to Microsoft’s earnings report.
The global tech firm’s 9,043 patents included more than 1,900 related to advances in cloud computing, more than 1,400 related to artificial intelligence and 1,200 for cybersecurity, including a AI-enabled system designed to thwart phishing hacks.
This year, business leaders are expected to comment on everything from mobile innovation to the future of television.
Petabytes, mainframes, tier-four data, the cloud; it’s not just technological mumbo-jumbo but the science behind getting your packages delivered on time.
The password has become easy prey for cyber-hackers all over the world but there may be a solution.
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced its adoption of Kubernetes, a popular open-source technology, in a sign of increased competition in the cloud computing business, which Amazon Web Services has long dominated.
What has the Cloud done for you lately? Most likely, more than you realize.
International Business Machines Corp reported a 2.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as gains in cloud and mobile computing units failed to offset declines in its traditional business.