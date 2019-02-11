Trump mulls new auto tariffs as industry braces for outcome
The industry is bracing to see whether Trump will impose tariffs on imports of vehicles and auto parts.
The industry is bracing to see whether Trump will impose tariffs on imports of vehicles and auto parts.
The ARĪV will ship in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands first.
The company could challenge the market share of GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
A huge investment in the latest Chevy Silverado will bring 1,000 unallocated employees to GM's new Flint, Michigan, plant.
As part of a broader restructuring effort, the automaker will start reductions in its salaried workforce on Monday.
The century-old automaker is making the necessary adjustments to keep up with changing demand.
General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on Friday that GM’s all-electric Cadillac will “absolutely” compete with Tesla.
Fourth-quarter sales fell 2.7 percent.
Trump escalated his criticisms of General Motors on Thursday.
Former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli told FOX Business that General Motors CEO Mary Barra was forced to make the difficult decision to shut down four U.S. auto plants.
The automaker announced plans to slash 15 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and cease production at five plants.