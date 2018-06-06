Bitcoin scams trigger SEC launch of phony website
Agency aims to educate investors of cryptocurrency pitfalls.
Agency aims to educate investors of cryptocurrency pitfalls.
The SEC is investigating the Iconix Brand Wear, which purchased Jay-Z's apparel brand in 2007 for $204 million.
The proposal is viewed as less stringent than the Labor Department’s Fiduciary Rule.
The SEC chairman is making his mark on cryptocurrency scams.
The blood-testing firm is trying to avoid bankruptcy after a settlement with the SEC.
U.S. regulators are preparing sanctions against Wells Fargo after learning the bank received commissions on auto insurance policies that were fraudulently applied to drivers when they took out car loans.
Once one of Silicon Valley’s most promising startups, Theranos descended into chaos over 15 years. Here’s how it happened.
Investors took the news as a sign that the agency will increase oversight of the fast-growing digital currency market.
The agency has issued “dozens of subpoenas and information requests” to companies involved in the cryptocurrency market.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued scores of subpoenas and information requests to technology companies and advisers involved in the red-hot market for digital tokens, according to people familiar with the matter.
The bank failed to lower interest rates for those who had regained good financial standing.
The IPO market could be poised for a boom.
U.S. regulators on Thursday killed the politically sensitive sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange (CHX) to a group led by China-based investors.
If you're swindled by a bitcoin crook, you may be out of luck.
In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton indicated he would enforce the law in any potential case against Equifax, which means company executives will be held accountable whether they resign from their positions or remain with the company.
A former Amazon financial analyst has been sentenced to six months in prison and a $2,500 fine after admitting he tipped off a college friend to details about the company's upcoming first-quarter earnings report in spring 2015.
Shares of nutrition company Herbalife soared almost 10% after it said a re-audit following the KPMG scandal required no material changes.
SAC Capital Advisors reportedly told investors Friday its cooperation with an insider-trading probe is “no longer unconditional.”
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for fraud, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Exxon Mobil Corp on climate change and accounting practices, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.