SEC Launches Cryptocurrency Probe

The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued scores of subpoenas and information requests to technology companies and advisers involved in the red-hot market for digital tokens, according to people familiar with the matter.

Equifax executives will be held accountable, even if they resign: SEC's Clayton

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton indicated he would enforce the law in any potential case against Equifax, which means company executives will be held accountable whether they resign from their positions or remain with the company.